Louisville Orchestra Coffee Series: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Orchestra Coffee Series: Yuja Wang Premieres Abrams Concerto
The “MUST-SEE” concert of the season. Super-star pianist Yuja Wang offers the world premiere of a concerto written by Teddy Abrams. Paired with the gorgeous Second Symphony of Sergei Rachmaninoff, this will be an unforgettable event.
Teddy ABRAMS: Piano Concerto (world premiere)
Sergei RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2 (selected movements)
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
YUJA WANG, piano
SERIES SPONSORED BY BAIRD
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org