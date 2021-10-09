Louisville Orchestra Essential Minimalism
Old Forester's Paristown Hall 724 Brent St, Kentucky 40204
Exploring new sounds and new sensations in music that stripped down the elements of melodies, rhythm, and harmony ignited a genre known as “Minimalism.” Starting in the 1960s and still influencing composers today, the style is inspired by Steve Reich’s monumental Music for 18 Musicians, a masterpiece of early minimalism and a work rarely performed today. This style has been called “trance-inducing” or “hypnotic.” There’s no doubt that this is a concert for the music adventurer!
Presented in collaboration with the UofL School of Music
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/paristown-concert/
Steve REICH: Clapping Music
Colin McPHEE: Balinese Ceremonial Music, Mvt. 2
Caroline SHAW: Valencia
La Monte YOUNG: Composition 1960, #5
Steve REICH: Music for 18 Musicians
TEDDY ABRAMS, percussion
GRACE BAUGH-BENNETT, piano
EMILY BLACK, vocals
COLLIN BOLTZ, percussion
SEBASTIAN CHANG, piano
HALEY DeWITT, vocalist
ROSS ERICKSON, percussion
NICHOLAS FINCH, cello
ERNEST GROSS, clarinet
REBEKAH BORTZ HARDIN, vocalist
MATTHEW HAWKINS, percussion
KARA HUBER, piano
ERIN KEESY, vocals
MICHAEL LAUNIUS, percussion
GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ, violin
DAVID MILBURN, percussion
TERRY O’MAHONEY, percussion
MEME TUNNELL, piano
ROBERT WALKER, clarinet