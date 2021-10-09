× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Cello

Louisville Orchestra Essential Minimalism

Exploring new sounds and new sensations in music that stripped down the elements of melodies, rhythm, and harmony ignited a genre known as “Minimalism.” Starting in the 1960s and still influencing composers today, the style is inspired by Steve Reich’s monumental Music for 18 Musicians, a masterpiece of early minimalism and a work rarely performed today. This style has been called “trance-inducing” or “hypnotic.” There’s no doubt that this is a concert for the music adventurer!

Presented in collaboration with the UofL School of Music

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/paristown-concert/

Steve REICH: Clapping Music

Colin McPHEE: Balinese Ceremonial Music, Mvt. 2

Caroline SHAW: Valencia

La Monte YOUNG: Composition 1960, #5

Steve REICH: Music for 18 Musicians

TEDDY ABRAMS, percussion

GRACE BAUGH-BENNETT, piano

EMILY BLACK, vocals

COLLIN BOLTZ, percussion

SEBASTIAN CHANG, piano

HALEY DeWITT, vocalist

ROSS ERICKSON, percussion

NICHOLAS FINCH, cello

ERNEST GROSS, clarinet

REBEKAH BORTZ HARDIN, vocalist

MATTHEW HAWKINS, percussion

KARA HUBER, piano

ERIN KEESY, vocals

MICHAEL LAUNIUS, percussion

GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ, violin

DAVID MILBURN, percussion

TERRY O’MAHONEY, percussion

MEME TUNNELL, piano

ROBERT WALKER, clarinet