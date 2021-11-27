Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Flute

Kick off your holiday season with the joyful music of Yuletide. Singer-pianist Tony DeSare joins the orchestra for some holiday favorites. The jingle of sleighbells and the fun of an audience sing-along are part of this fun and affordable family tradition.

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor

TONY DeSARE, piano

