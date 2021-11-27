Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Flute
Kick off your holiday season with the joyful music of Yuletide. Singer-pianist Tony DeSare joins the orchestra for some holiday favorites. The jingle of sleighbells and the fun of an audience sing-along are part of this fun and affordable family tradition.
BOB BERNHARDT, conductor
TONY DeSARE, piano
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family