Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert

to

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

Kick off your holiday season with the joyful music of Yuletide. Singer-pianist Tony DeSare joins the orchestra for some holiday favorites. The jingle of sleighbells and the fun of an audience sing-along are part of this fun and affordable family tradition.

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor

TONY DeSARE, piano

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Info

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Jingle Bell Concert - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 ical