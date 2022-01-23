× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Musician

Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Peter & the Wolf

When young Peter decides to go on an adventure with his friends, despite being told to stay out of the garden by his grandfather, he runs into a hungry wolf! This “symphonic story” introduces children to the orchestra as each character is portrayed by a different musical instrument. Don’t miss this beloved family favorite.

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Robert Franz, conductor