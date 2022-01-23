Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Peter & the Wolf
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
When young Peter decides to go on an adventure with his friends, despite being told to stay out of the garden by his grandfather, he runs into a hungry wolf! This “symphonic story” introduces children to the orchestra as each character is portrayed by a different musical instrument. Don’t miss this beloved family favorite.
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
Robert Franz, conductor