Louisville Orchestra Family Series: Peter & the Wolf

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

When young Peter decides to go on an adventure with his friends, despite being told to stay out of the garden by his grandfather, he runs into a hungry wolf! This “symphonic story” introduces children to the orchestra as each character is portrayed by a different musical instrument. Don’t miss this beloved family favorite.

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Robert Franz, conductor

Info

Concerts & Live Music
