Louisville Orchestra Free Concert Season Kickoff

Teddy Abrams conducts a season kickoff concert that is free with no ticket required. The Louisville Orchestra performs music by composers featured throughout the upcoming concerts with an emphasis on the interesting and unique.

A final program will be announced soon but will include music by Louisville native Valerie Coleman, our own Teddy Abrams, selections highlighting the music of Latin America, and performance with Ethan Murphy — the Louisville Orchestra Young Artist Competition winner for 2020.

Mark your calendar!

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/free-kickoff/