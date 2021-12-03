Louisville Orchestra: Handel's Messiah

Handel’s Messiah is so much more than the “Hallelujah Chorus.” For 280 years the choruses, recitatives, and arias written by the German-British musician Georg Frideric Handel have captivated music lovers all over the world. Create a holiday tradition in your life with this performance featuring the Christmas section of this great masterpiece.

Dr. Kent E. Hatteberg, conductor and chorusmaster

Erin Keesy, soprano

Katherine Calcamuggio Donner, mezzo-soprano

Ricky Lynn Case II, tenor

Chad Sloan, baritone

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/handels-messiah/