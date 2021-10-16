Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Backward Glances
to
Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra string instruments
Teddy has created a fascinating program of 20th century works that are patterned after styles from the past.
Scored for three solo instruments (flute, oboe, and trumpet) and strings, the Capricorn Concerto is an early work by American composer Samuel Barber that was strongly influenced by J. S. Bach. A largely forgotten yet innovative composer who, as a Jewish Czech, died in a concentration camp, Edwin Schulhoff flips the numbers and the winds outnumber the strings inverting the Baroque era concerto grosso form. Charming, witty, and disarmingly simple, the music of Pulcinella reflects Igor Stravinsky’s inspiration gathered from the music of the past.
Samuel BARBER: Capricorn Concerto
Erwin SCHULHOFF: Concerto for String Quartet and Wind Orchestra
Igor STRAVINSKY: Suite from Pulcinella
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
KATHLEEN KARR, flute
ALEXANDER VVEDENSKIY, oboe
ALEXANDER SCHWARZ, trumpet
String Quartet:
GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ and JULIA NOONE, violins
JACK GRIFFIN, viola
NICHOLAS FINCH, cello
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org