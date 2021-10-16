Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Backward Glances

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra string instruments

Teddy has created a fascinating program of 20th century works that are patterned after styles from the past.

Scored for three solo instruments (flute, oboe, and trumpet) and strings, the Capricorn Concerto is an early work by American composer Samuel Barber that was strongly influenced by J. S. Bach. A largely forgotten yet innovative composer who, as a Jewish Czech, died in a concentration camp, Edwin Schulhoff flips the numbers and the winds outnumber the strings inverting the Baroque era concerto grosso form. Charming, witty, and disarmingly simple, the music of Pulcinella reflects Igor Stravinsky’s inspiration gathered from the music of the past.

Samuel BARBER: Capricorn Concerto

Erwin SCHULHOFF: Concerto for String Quartet and Wind Orchestra

Igor STRAVINSKY: Suite from Pulcinella

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

KATHLEEN KARR, flute

ALEXANDER VVEDENSKIY, oboe

ALEXANDER SCHWARZ, trumpet

String Quartet:

GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ and JULIA NOONE, violins

JACK GRIFFIN, viola

NICHOLAS FINCH, cello

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org