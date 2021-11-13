Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Baroque and Classical Jewels

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Violins

Like a string of jewels, this concert links one glittering masterpiece with the next. Baroque gems from France, Italy, and Germany share the setting before turning to a true diamond of the Classical era.

Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Overture to Zaïs

Antonio VIVALDI: Concerto for Two Violoncellos

J.S. BACH: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 35, (“Haffner”)

GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ, conductor and violin

NICHOLAS FINCH and LILLIAN PETTITT, cellos

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org