Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Baroque and Classical Jewels
to
Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Violins
Like a string of jewels, this concert links one glittering masterpiece with the next. Baroque gems from France, Italy, and Germany share the setting before turning to a true diamond of the Classical era.
Jean-Philippe RAMEAU: Overture to Zaïs
Antonio VIVALDI: Concerto for Two Violoncellos
J.S. BACH: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
W.A. MOZART: Symphony No. 35, (“Haffner”)
GABRIEL LEFKOWITZ, conductor and violin
NICHOLAS FINCH and LILLIAN PETTITT, cellos
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org