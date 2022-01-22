Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Celebrating Young Talent
Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana
Jayna Fox
Teddy Abrams
Ms. Cann is a young artist with a heart for the dreams of others. Besides being a talented soloist, she has worked to bring music and arts education access to thousands of children. We celebrate her talents and those of young Louisville composer KiMani Bridges.
KiMani BRIDGES: New work for orchestra (world premiere, LO Commission)
George GERSHWIN: Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra
Antonin DVORÁK: Symphony No. 8
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
MICHELLE CANN, piano
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/pops-john-williams/