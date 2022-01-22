Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Celebrating Young Talent

× Expand Jayna Fox Teddy Abrams

Ms. Cann is a young artist with a heart for the dreams of others. Besides being a talented soloist, she has worked to bring music and arts education access to thousands of children. We celebrate her talents and those of young Louisville composer KiMani Bridges.

KiMani BRIDGES: New work for orchestra (world premiere, LO Commission)

George GERSHWIN: Second Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra

Antonin DVORÁK: Symphony No. 8

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

MICHELLE CANN, piano

