Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Cello

A magical and rapturous piece, the Concierto de Aranjuez is a rare treat. This program, part of the Festival of Latin American Music, will enchant you with its lyrical ardor.

George BIZET: Suite No. 1 from Carmen

Joaquín RODRIGO: Concierto de Aranjuez

Alberto GINASTERA: Variaciones concertantes

KALENA BOVELL, conductor

STEPHEN MATTINGLY, guitar

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org