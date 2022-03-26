Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez

to

Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana

A magical and rapturous piece, the Concierto de Aranjuez is a rare treat. This program, part of the Festival of Latin American Music, will enchant you with its lyrical ardor.

George BIZET: Suite No. 1 from Carmen

Joaquín RODRIGO: Concierto de Aranjuez

Alberto GINASTERA: Variaciones concertantes

KALENA BOVELL, conductor

STEPHEN MATTINGLY, guitar

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Info

Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez - 2022-03-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez - 2022-03-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez - 2022-03-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez - 2022-03-26 19:30:00 ical