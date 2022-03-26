Louisville Orchestra Music Without Borders: Concierto de Aranjuez
to
Ogle Center at IUS 4201 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, Indiana
A magical and rapturous piece, the Concierto de Aranjuez is a rare treat. This program, part of the Festival of Latin American Music, will enchant you with its lyrical ardor.
George BIZET: Suite No. 1 from Carmen
Joaquín RODRIGO: Concierto de Aranjuez
Alberto GINASTERA: Variaciones concertantes
KALENA BOVELL, conductor
STEPHEN MATTINGLY, guitar
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
