Louisville Orchestra at the Norton Center for the Arts

Join the Louisville Orchestra as their 2026 In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour returns to the Norton Center! Along with the evening concert, the orchestra will host impactful community events throughout Danville, from school visits to workshops, creating meaningful connections through music.

Music Director: Teddy Abrams

Special Guest: To Be Announced

The In Harmony Tour is made possible through a partnership with the Kentucky General Assembly in conjunction with the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet.

FREE GENERAL ADMISSION

Reserve your free general admission tickets beginning August 6. This performance does not count toward subscription package totals and seat rights are not applicable.

$100 Premier Patron

Support classical programming at the Norton Center! Package includes premier reserved Grand Tier seating and a $100 donation to the Norton Center.

For more information visit: nortoncenter.com

