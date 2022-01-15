Louisville Orchestra Pops: Irresistible John Williams

Louisville Orchestra Pops: Irresistible John Williams

Celebrate the 40th Season of the irrepressible Bob Bernhardt with the irresistible music of John Williams. Bob selects his favorite music of his favorite composer to share.

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/pops-john-williams/

