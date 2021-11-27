Louisville Orchestra Pops Series: Holiday Pops
to
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Timpani
Listen for the sleigh bells and gather for favorite Christmas music. How sweet it will be to bring family together for this traditional musical treat.
With infectious joy, wry playfulness, and robust musicality, Tony DeSare leads the celebration with a fresh take on holiday classics.
BOB BERNHARDT, conductor
TONY DeSARE, vocals and piano
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org