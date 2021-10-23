Louisville Orchestra Pops Series: Music of Prohibition
Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Jayna Fox
Louisville Orchestra Musicians
Travel through the cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Louisville in the 1920s! Raise a toast to Josephine Baker, Kurt Weill, King Oliver and all the daring music of the Roaring 20s.
BOB BERNHARDT, conductor
MYRA MAUD, singer
BRONSON NORRIS MURPHY, singer
MADISON CLAIRE PARKS, singer
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
Concerts & Live Music