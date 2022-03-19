Louisville Orchestra Pops: A Tribute to ABBA

to

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky

They are known as “Arrival from Sweden” – a band beloved around the world as the greatest ABBA tribute group on tour. Their sound is exactly what you want to hear as they perform ABBA’s greatest hits.

BOB BERNHARDT, conductor

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org

Info

Kentucky Center 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Pops: A Tribute to ABBA - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Pops: A Tribute to ABBA - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Orchestra Pops: A Tribute to ABBA - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Orchestra Pops: A Tribute to ABBA - 2022-03-19 20:00:00 ical