Louisville Orchestra Signature Classics: A Concert for Unity

“UMOJA” means “unity.” We celebrate unity as a family, community, and nation. Teddy welcomes local musicians to reflect on the last year through their own songs and music before leading Tchaikovsky’s searing Sixth Symphony.

Valerie COLEMAN: UMOJA, Anthem for Unity

Local Guest Artist Set

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 (“Pathetique”)

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org