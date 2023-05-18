Louisville Orchestra - In Harmony Tour at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Louisville Orchestra - In Harmony Tour

The Louisville Orchestra’s historic “In Harmony” tour is a two-year musical journey beginning in May of 2023 that will bring orchestra musicians to dozens of communities across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The LO will be performing works that appeal to audiences of all ages and tastes in music and reflect the rich musical heritage of our state, featuring homegrown performers and compositions in every venue. Intended to bring economic and artistic prosperity to all parts of the state, “In Harmony” is not just an exciting performance tour. This ground-breaking initiative will allow the LO musicians and staff to meet people where they are and explore the arts through musical and educational collaborations with local musicians, artists, schools, and community organizations.

For more information, please visit louisvilleorchestra.org/inharmonytour/