Louisville Photo Biennial

The Photo Biennial, Louisville’s premier photographic festival, will be taking place in Louisville, Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana from September 20 through November 10, 2019. Embracing local, national and international photography, this festival offers workshops, competitions, public discussions and exhibitions at more 60 different venues celebrating artistic excellence in the medium. The Photo Biennial represents a cooperative effort among regional museums, galleries, universities and other public venues. This festival gives the public an opportunity to learn about photography from historical and traditional images to present day contemporary work and from the global to the local, opening up meaningful dialogue and helping to bridge understanding in our diverse world.

This is the eleventh Louisville Photo Biennial, continuing in its evolution to educate and entertain the public with the richness and variety of photography as both a documentary and artistic medium. The Biennial is also proud to be a great value with almost all events offered at no charge to the public.

For more information visit louisvillephotobiennial.com