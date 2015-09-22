Louisville Photo Biennial

The Photo Biennial, Louisville’s premier photographic festival, will be taking place in Louisville, Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana from September 22 through November 11, 2017. Embracing local, national and international photography, this festival offers workshops, competitions, public discussions and more than 50 exhibitions celebrating artistic excellence in the medium. The Photo Biennial represents a cooperative effort among regional museums, galleries, universities and other public venues. This festival gives the public an opportunity to learn about photography from historical and traditional images to present day contemporary work and from the global to the local, opening up meaningful dialogue and helping to bridge understanding in our diverse world.

This is the tenth Louisville Photo Biennial, continuing in its evolution to educate and entertain the public with the richness and variety of photography as both a documentary and artistic medium.

For locations, exhibit details and a constantly updating calendar of events, visit our website

The Louisville Photo Biennial, started by four local galleries in 1999, has been the major initiative of the Louisville Fund for the Visual Arts, Inc. since it was founded in 2010. The Louisville Fund for the Visual Arts, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to establish the Louisville Metro region as one of the premier creative centers of the United States through the funding and promotion of the visual arts.

For more information visit louisvillephotobiennial.com