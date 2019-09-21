Louisville pure tap® 10K

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245

The Norton Sports Health Great Pumpkin 10k offers a scenic course in the Parklands of Floyds Fork. There will also be a Wellness Festival and a 3/4-mile fun run on the Egg Lawn. Early bird registration is just $35 July 31. On August 1, registration increases to $40.

For more information visit greatpumpkin10k.com

Beckley Creek Park 1411 Beckley Creek Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40245 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation
