Louisville Water Tower Park 3005 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Held annually the Saturday following Labor Day, the Louisville pure tap® 5k is a family-friendly race that begins and ends at the home of Louisville's drinking water, Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road, following a course that runs east and west on River Road. Presented by Louisville Water Company, the family-friendly Louisville pure tap® 5k is the first race in the Louisville Sports Commission's Fall Runathon Series.

For more information visit puretap5k.com

Louisville Water Tower Park 3005 River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207 View Map
