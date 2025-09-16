× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Louisville's Forgotten Sports Hero: Joe Guyon

It’s an incredible sports career by an athlete who lived, played, and was buried in Louisville—but you’ve likely never heard of him. Joe Guyon was a Native American who played football alongside his best friend, the legendary Jim Thorpe. Local attorney Greg King encountered Guyon in Louisville in 1965 on a baseball field but didn’t learn of his greatness until much later. Now he is sharing his research and Guyon’s story, which includes the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame, a starring role with the Louisville Colonels, coaching football at St. X High School, and so much more.

Join us September 16 as we celebrate this sports legend along with members of his family who are traveling to Louisville to attend.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory will have a special presentation to Guyon’s family, and the Louisville Bats will recognize him during their game on September 17. Admission to this program is free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of St. X High School.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Louisville's Forgotten Sports Hero: Joe Guyon

Tuesday, September 16

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (Thanks to Generosity of St. X High School)

Get tickets at fraziermuseum.org.

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/