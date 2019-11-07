Louisville Seminary Festival of Theology/Alum Reunion

This year's Festival of Theology and Alum Reunion will address the concept of intersectionality. How do social categories such as race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, and circumstance, apply to our church's (and Louisville Seminary's) calling to answer God's Divine Invitation of "Whosoever" (John 3:16) as the foundation for engaging the world and building bridges between God and humanity? How can we find holy ground by acknowledging the differences among us?

Registration opens September 1, 2019.

For more information call 1-(800) 264-1839 or visit LPTS.EDU/FOT19