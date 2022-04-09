Louisville Spring Bee School

Cedar Ridge Camp 4010 Old Routt Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

 FULL DAY of instruction and hands-on demonstration including:- Beginner, Hobbyist, and Sideliner Sessions- Purchasing Equipment and Bees- Apiary set up, pollinator plant and flower planting- Spring preparation and feeding- Varroa mite, pests and disease treatment- Queen rearing and Mite Chewing Behavior- Beekeeping Classes- KSBA and KY Certified Honey program

$45 per person for pre-registration, Children under 10 are Free -- LUNCH PROVIDED FOR PRE-REGISTRATION

Location: Cedar Ridge Camp at 4010 Old Routt Rd, Louisville, KY 40299

Register online (SEE BELOW LINK) at our website or come by our Honey Depot beekeeping store. https://honeybearfarmsky.com/product/bee-school-spring-2021/

Check-in begins at 7:30 AM  and Class begins at 9 AM - coffee & donuts provided!

For more information, please contact Joel Gonia / HoneyBear Farms KY, LLC at 502 212-6228, or email at honeybearfarmsky@gmail.com  Food provided for pre-registration!! Bring your whole family!




502-208-7127
