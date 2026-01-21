× Expand Louisville St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl 2026 Louisville St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl 2026

Louisville St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl 2026

Get ready for the Louisville St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl on Saturday, March 14th, 2026! Kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend in Louisville in style by hitting the city's top bars! Enjoy St. Paddy's drink specials and soak up the festive energy with your crew. This is the must-attend St. Patrick's Day event of 2026!

Whether you're Irish at heart or just love an epic party, this bar crawl is your ticket to an unforgettable celebration.

Explore the best nightlife spots, enjoy St. Paddy's vibes, and join hundreds of partygoers rocking their greenest outfits!

What's included with the Louisville Bar Crawl?

Your ticket to the Louisville St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl includes drinks, free entry, drink specials, and a free after party as you bar hop through the best bars in Louisville.

St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl 2026

2-3 drinks or shots included

Free entry into the best bars

Free after party at a participating venue

St. Patrick's Day beads (while supplies last)

St. Paddy's drink specials

Food specials at select venues

Professional photographer at the event

Pubcrawls.com branded wristband

Access to our digital bar crawl map

Why this is one of Louisville's best St. Patrick's Day events

The Official Louisville St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl brings together locals and visitors for a high-energy celebration featuring multiple bars, included drinks, exclusive specials, and a free after party - all in one walkable experience.

This Louisville St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl is one of the most popular St. Patrick's Day events in Louisville, KY.

Louisville Event Details

Location: TBD

Date: Saturday, March 14th 2026

Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Check-in begins at TBD between 1:00pm and 6:00pm, where you will receive a wristband granting access to participating bars and drink specials.

Important info

Must be 21+ to participate

All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges

Participating bars and specials subject to change

Present your ticket at check-in to receive your wristband

Looking for more events in the area? Explore all upcoming

Louisville bar crawls happening throughout the year.

Need help?

Contact us: Our 24/7 support team is here to assist!

Email info@pubcrawls.com for ticket questions, event details, or anything else.

Don't miss this year's best St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl! Secure your spot now and make St. Patrick's Day weekend 2026 unforgettable!

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3442808-0?pid=11713