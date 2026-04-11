Louisville Street Food Festival
to
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Street Food Festival
This spectacular weekend event will feature the Louisville area’s best food trucks & restaurants with ALL food items priced at $5 or less! This will allow guests to sample a wide range of flavors & options from over 20+ vendors! Come for the food, stay for the fun as there will be tons of live entertainment, general vendors, axe throwing, an Indoor/outdoor pavilion, mechanical bull riding, crazy eating challenges, family-friendly activities, general vendor market, cooking demonstrations & more!
For more information visit streetfoodfests.com/event/louisville/