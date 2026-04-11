Louisville Street Food Festival

This spectacular weekend event will feature the Louisville area’s best food trucks & restaurants with ALL food items priced at $5 or less! This will allow guests to sample a wide range of flavors & options from over 20+ vendors! Come for the food, stay for the fun as there will be tons of live entertainment, general vendors, axe throwing, an Indoor/outdoor pavilion, mechanical bull riding, crazy eating challenges, family-friendly activities, general vendor market, cooking demonstrations & more!

For more information visit streetfoodfests.com/event/louisville/