Louisville Supercon

Get ready for the most fun you’ll have all year. Bring your friends or come with your family. Anyone at any age can find something to ‘geek-out’ about at Supercon.

Dress up in costume or come as you are to Louisville Supercon Nov 30 - Dec 2, 2018 at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Whatever your fandom, We’ve got you covered! Louisville Supercon brings special celebrity and creative guests for fans of comics, superheroes, science fiction, anime, cartoons, video games, wrestling and more.

Friday: 12:00pm – 1:00am

Saturday: 10:00am – 2:00am

Sunday: 10:00am – 8:00pm

For more information call 502-509-4065 or visit louisvillesupercon.com