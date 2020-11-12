× Expand Louisville Sustainability Council The 7th annual Louisville Sustainability Summit’s theme is “Climate Crossroads: Exploring the Intersections of Climate Change and Social Justice.” The event, hosted by the Louisville Sustainability Council, will focus on social justice issues including race, health, gender, and equity in relation to climate change. At this event, we will face the deep roots of environmental racism in Kentucky and highlight climate solutions that simultaneously address historic inequities. The 2020 Summit will provide a platform for local, regional, and national speakers with diverse backgrounds and expertise, specifically highlighting women and experts of color. This will be a space for unpacking and understanding through productive, open-minded conversation followed by action steps you can take today to make Louisville a more just and sustainable community for all. Registration open now: https://www.louisvillesustainabilitycouncil.org/summit

Louisville Sustainability Summit

The 7th annual Louisville Sustainability Summit’s theme is “Climate Crossroads: Exploring the Intersections of Climate Change and Social Justice.” The event, hosted by the Louisville Sustainability Council, will focus on social justice issues including race, health, gender, and equity in relation to climate change. At this event, we will face the deep roots of environmental racism in Kentucky and highlight climate solutions that simultaneously address historic inequities. The 2020 Summit will provide a platform for local, regional, and national speakers with diverse backgrounds and expertise, specifically highlighting women and experts of color. This will be a space for unpacking and understanding through productive, open-minded conversation followed by action steps you can take today to make Louisville a more just and sustainable community for all.

Registration open now: https://www.louisvillesustainabilitycouncil.org/summit

For more information call 314-308-0468 or visit louisvillesustainabilitycouncil.org/summit