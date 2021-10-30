Louisville Tree Tour by Bike

Yew Dell executive director, uber tree geek and avid cyclist Paul Cappiello will lead this bike ride around Louisville with stops at some magnificent tree specimens. You don’t have to be a Lycra-wearing bike racer but please don’t make this the first time you’ve been on a bike in 20 years. All riders required to wear a helmet, carry at least 1 spare tube and have at least 1 working rear flashing light.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

