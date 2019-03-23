Louisville Triple Crown of Running Road-Race

The Louisville Triple Crown of RunningSM (LTCOR) today announced the race dates for the popular three-race series for 2019.    

  • Anthem 5K Fitness Classic – February 23, 2019
  • Rodes City Run 10K – March 9, 2019
  • Papa John’s 10 Miler – March 23, 2019

  The Louisville Triple Crown of RunningSM consists of three road races of increasing distances for walkers and runners of all ages. In 2018, the Triple Crown was pleased to award a unique winged foot trophy, designed by Louisville Stoneware, to Sarah Pease, who won all three legs in the Women’s Division of the race series.    

The Louisville Triple Crown of RunningSM benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children.  Since 2002, the race series has contributed more than $1.8 million to the Crusade

For more information visit louisvilletriplecrown.com

