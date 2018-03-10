The Louisville Triple Crown of Running

presented by Planet Fitness today announced the race dates for the popular

three-race series for 2018.

Anthem 5K Fitness Classic

March 10, 2018

Rodes City Run 10K -

March 24, 2018

Papa John’s 10 Miler

April 7, 2018

In 2017, the Louisville Triple Crown of Running presented by Planet Fitness was pleased to donate $77,886 to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Since 2002, the race series has contributed more than $1.77 million to the Crusade.

The Louisville Triple Crown of Running consists of three road races of increasing distances for walkers and runners of all ages. In 2017, the Triple Crown was pleased to award a unique winged foot trophy, designed by Louisville Stoneware, to Ernest Kibet, who won all three legs in the Men’s Division of the race series.

For more information visit louisvilletriplecrown.com