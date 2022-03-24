× Expand Louisville Visual Art Louisville Visual Art Honors: William M. Duffy, Janet Britt, Shohei Katayama, Clare Hirn

Louisville Visual Art proudly announces the 2022 LVA Honors, our unique annual event in celebration of individuals that have made a significant impact in our community: William M. Duffy, Janet Britt, Shohei Katayama, and Clare Hirn. Local wood sculptor, Lindsay E. Frost was commissioned to create the 2022 LVA Honors Commemorative Awards.

2022 will be the 5th LVA Honors event and is already an eagerly anticipated landmark on the city’s art calendar. Drawing energy from the past, present, and future, the LVA Honors strengthen bonds between successive generations of artists, educators, and appreciative audiences. Recognizing educators and patrons alongside artists, the LVA Honors embrace the entire ecosystem of visual culture, every part of which enhances the prominence, quality, and purposes of Art in our visually vibrant city.

For more information call 502-584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/lva-honors