Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon

to Google Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Louisville Visual Art, now in its 110th year, invites you to the second annual Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon on Friday, February 1.  We want you to help us celebrate Louisville's vitally interconnected and intergenerational art community as we honor four of its most impactful contributors: Sculptor Ed Hamilton, Collector Reverend Al Shands, Professor James Grubola, and Emerging Artist Monica Stewart.  Your ticket purchase supports Louisville Visual Art programs like Children's Fine Art Classes, Open Doors Outreach, and Open Studio Weekend, among many others that help make Louisville the kind of city in which we all want to live.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org

Info
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00 iCalendar - Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon - 2019-02-01 11:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Submit Yours