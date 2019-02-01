Louisville Visual Art, now in its 110th year, invites you to the second annual Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon on Friday, February 1. We want you to help us celebrate Louisville's vitally interconnected and intergenerational art community as we honor four of its most impactful contributors: Sculptor Ed Hamilton, Collector Reverend Al Shands, Professor James Grubola, and Emerging Artist Monica Stewart. Your ticket purchase supports Louisville Visual Art programs like Children's Fine Art Classes, Open Doors Outreach, and Open Studio Weekend, among many others that help make Louisville the kind of city in which we all want to live.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org