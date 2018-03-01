Louisville Visual Art Honors the Stars Among Us

Join Louisville Visual Art in celebration of individuals that have made a significant impact in our visual art community. LVA has been improving lives through visual art education, community outreach and artist support since 1909. Louisville Visual Art Honors the Stars Among Us is an inaugural luncheon on March 1, 2018, 11:30am-1pm at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, where awards will be presented to those selected from the categories listed below:

Vinhay Keo - Rising Star Award

In Memory of Bob Thompson

Visual Art Educator Award - Wilma Bethel

In Memory of Anna Huddleston

Benefactor of the Year Award - Porter Watkins

In Memory of Charlotte Price

Legacy Award - Elmer Lucille Allen

In Memory of Julius Friedman

For more information call (502) 583-4100 or visit kcaah.org