VIRTUAL --- Louisville Visual Art Honors

Louisville Visual Art Honors

LVA proudly announces the 2021 Louisville Visual Art Honors, our unique annual event in celebration of individuals that have made a significant impact in our community: Kevin Ashford, Jaylin Stewart, Edward Lee, and John Begley. This years event will be held online.﻿

2021 is the fourth Louisville Visual Art Honors event and is already an eagerly anticipated landmark on the city’s Art calendar. Drawing energy from the past, present, and future, the LVA Honors strengthen bonds between successive generations of artists, educators, and appreciative audiences. Recognizing educators and patrons alongside artists, the Louisville Visual Art Honors embrace the entire ecosystem of visual culture, every part of which enhances the prominence, quality, and purposes of Art in our visually vibrant city. Last year’s Honorees will present the Awards to this year’s Honorees, a demonstration of the intergenerational connections necessary to keep art alive in Louisville.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit lvahonors.org