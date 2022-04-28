× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville vs Indianapolis Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs for one of our popular comedy battles. This time four comics from Louisville take on four from Indianapolis, and the audience decides which city is the funniest!

Louisville comics include: Lucious Williams, Evan Pride, Jeff Toy and Jen Cooper

Indianapolis comics include: Dustin Burkert, Sara Huntington, Nolan Miller and David Brooks

Tickets are $10.

Come to the Aloft Louisville Downtown for a night of fun, laughter and competition!

For more information call 5027248311 visit eventvesta.com/events/15247/t/tickets