Louisville vs. Cincinnati Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs at the Aloft Louisville Downtown where top standup comics from Louisville go head-to-head with some of Cincinnati's best -- and the audience judges which city is funnier!

Louisville comics are: Dan Alten, James Ferguson, Jake Hovis and Lena Beamish.

Cincinnati comics are: Phil Pointer, Zach Wycuff, Erica Russell and Jon Holmes.

We will also have a special appearance by Keith McGill.

Tickets are $10.

Come have some laughs and enjoy dinner or snacks and a drink at the Corner bar in Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/9946/t/tickets