Louisville vs. Cincinnati Comedy Battle

Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join Louisville Laughs at the Aloft Louisville Downtown where top standup comics from Louisville go head-to-head with some of Cincinnati's best -- and the audience judges which city is funnier!

Louisville comics are: Dan Alten, James Ferguson, Jake Hovis and Lena Beamish.

Cincinnati comics are: Phil Pointer, Zach Wycuff, Erica Russell and Jon Holmes.

We will also have a special appearance by Keith McGill.

Tickets are $10.

Come have some laughs and enjoy dinner or snacks and a drink at the Corner bar in Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information call (502) 724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/9946/t/tickets

Comedy, Food & Drink
