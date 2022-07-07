Louisville vs. Indianapolis Comedy Battle

Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join Louisville Laughs for one of our popular comedy battles. This time four comics from Louisville take on four from Indianapolis, and the audience decides which city is the funniest!

Louisville comics include: Lucious Williams, Evan Pride, Jeff Toy and Jen Cooper

Indianapolis comics include: Dustin Burkert, Sara Huntington, Tennah McDonald and David Brooks

Tickets are $10.

Come to the Aloft Louisville Downtown for a night of fun and laughter!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit the Event Website

Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
