Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle - Monnik Beer Company

Monnik Beer Company 1036 E. Burnett Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular comedy battle pitting four comics from Louisville against four comics from Lexington.

The audience decides which city is funnier.

Louisville comics include: Hillary Boston, Alex Whittenburg, Melman and Bradley Zahnd.

Lexington comics include: Nick Chaney, Jenny Dryden, Luke Willoughby and MacGregor Lakes.

Plus a special appearance by Lucious Williams.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Enjoy a night of laughter, craft beer and great food at Monnik!

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/30816-louisville-vs.-lexington-comedy-battle

Comedy
502.724.8311
