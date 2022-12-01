× Expand Creig Ewing Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular comedy show pitting one town vs. another at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

In this showcase, four comics from Louisville will go against four comics from Lexington, and the audience decides which city is funnier.

Louisville comics are Lena Beamish, Hillary Boston, David Melvin and Alex Whittenburg

Lexington comics are Mike Fields, Jenny Dryden, Luke Willoughby and Alex Hernandez

Louisville favorite Lucious Williams will close out the show while winners are determined.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Come out for a night of laughter and enjoy food and drinks from the Corner bar in the Aloft lobby.

For more information call 5027248311.