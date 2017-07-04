Louisville Waterfront Fourth

Celebrate the Fourth with music, fireworks and family fun!

Featuring FREE concerts with performances by MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Jr., Jenna Dean, The Afrophycisists, and DJ Kaos.

The Catfish Louie Kids’ Area will feature pony rides; a petting farm; and science, music, art, and other activities by:

Friends of the Waterfront

Kentucky Science Center – Do Science!

Jug Band Jubilee, Louisville Folk School, and WUOL’s Summer Listening Program – make your own instruments and conduct a band!

Louisville Visual Art

Waterfront Botanical Garden

Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire Department – helicopter and safety equipment display, child ID station

Waterfront Park playground

Fireworks by Zambelli!

Upscale festival cuisine, Coors Light Beer Garden, Red White & Blue Bourbon Bar.

Flags4Vets patriotic installation on the Great Lawn: Beginning on Saturday, July 1, and continuing through July 4th, the public is invited to help place 15,000 U.S. flags on the Great Lawn to spell out “USA” in honor of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and other first responders.

For more information call 502.574.3768 or visit louisvillewaterfront.com