Louisville Waterfront Fourth

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Celebrate the Fourth with music, fireworks and family fun!

Featuring FREE concerts with performances by MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Jr., Jenna Dean, The Afrophycisists, and DJ Kaos.

The Catfish Louie Kids’ Area will feature pony rides; a petting farm; and science, music, art, and other activities by:

  • Friends of the Waterfront
  • Kentucky Science Center – Do Science!
  • Jug Band Jubilee, Louisville Folk School, and WUOL’s Summer Listening Program – make your own instruments and conduct a band!
  • Louisville Visual Art
  • Waterfront Botanical Garden
  • Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire Department – helicopter and safety equipment display, child ID station
  • Waterfront Park playground
  • Fireworks by Zambelli!
  • Upscale festival cuisine, Coors Light Beer Garden, Red White & Blue Bourbon Bar.

Flags4Vets patriotic installation on the Great Lawn: Beginning on Saturday, July 1, and continuing through July 4th, the public is invited to help place 15,000 U.S. flags on the Great Lawn to spell out “USA” in honor of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and other first responders.

For more information call 502.574.3768  or visit louisvillewaterfront.com

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family

502.574.3768

