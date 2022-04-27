Louisville Waterfront Wednesday

The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series is a monthly free concert on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville Waterfront Park, adjacent to the iconic Big Four® Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m. those days, and lawn chairs and food are allowed to be brought in, but pets, coolers, glass and outside alcohol are prohibited.

April 27: Nappy Roots, Neal Frances, Kiana & the Sun Kings

May 25: TBA, Maggie Rose, Phourist & the Photons

June 29: War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo

July 27: TBA, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

August 31: TBA, TBA, Mark Charles

September 28: Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant

For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com