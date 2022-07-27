Louisville Waterfront Wednesday
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park 1201 River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series is a monthly free concert on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville Waterfront Park, adjacent to the iconic Big Four® Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge.
The lawn will open at 5 p.m. those days, and lawn chairs and food are allowed to be brought in, but pets, coolers, glass and outside alcohol are prohibited.
April 27: Nappy Roots, Neal Frances, Kiana & the Sun Kings
May 25: TBA, Maggie Rose, Phourist & the Photons
June 29: War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo
July 27: TBA, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine
August 31: TBA, TBA, Mark Charles
September 28: Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant
For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com