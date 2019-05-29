Louisville Waterfront Wednesday
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park 1201 River Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series is a monthly free concert on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville Waterfront Park, adjacent to the iconic Big Four® Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge.
Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.
April 24: Lucie Dacus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band
May 29: Adia Victoria, Bridge 19, TBA
June 26: Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom
(of Heartless Bastards), Electric Garden
July 31: The War and Treaty, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites, Haley Heynderickx
Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed, TBA
Sept. 25: Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, GRLwood
For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com