Louisville Waterfront Wednesday

The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Concert Series is a monthly free concert on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville Waterfront Park, adjacent to the iconic Big Four® Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.

Mark your calendars for July 14, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 8 & September 22.

For more information visit louisvillewaterfront.com