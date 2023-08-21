× Expand buffalo wings

Louisville Wing Week

Known for its famous fried chicken, it only makes sense that one of the South's tastiest towns has a week dedicated to chicken wings. The inaugural Louisville Wing Week pay homage to the wing for seven days this August. Each participating Wing Week restaurant will fry up its own take on the wing — from signature sauces to secret menu specialties. Download the Wing Week App to take you on a Louisville exploration; help map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Louisville wing lovers.

For more information, please visit gotolouisville.com/blog/things-to-do-in-louisville-