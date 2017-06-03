Louisville Youth Science Summit

Kentucky Science Center announced that their annual Louisville Youth Science Summit will be held on Saturday, June 3, at local technology company Genscape™. This day-long event will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S.T.E.M.) careers.

The Louisville Youth Science Summit is one of an increasing number of Kentucky Science Center programs geared toward connecting Middle and High School students to age appropriate S.T.E.M. activities and potential careers. This year’s Summit incorporates more partners and locations than ever before by capitalizing on longstanding partnerships with Genscape™ and the J.B. Speed School of Engineering Civil and Environmental Engineering Dept, and relationships with individuals from Dupont Manual HS, UK and UK College of Medicine, LVL1 Hackerspace, and Kentucky State University.

The Louisville Youth Science Summit offers three different “tracks”: a Middle School S.T.E.M. track focusing on interactive industry labs, exploring veterinary sciences, and experiencing the Challenger Learning Center’s newest space exploration mission: Expedition Mars; a Middle School Girls S.T.E.M. track offering the same content with a focus on women in S.T.E.M. careers; and a High School track offering an afternoon of “speed mentoring” with industry professionals, and a crash course in real-world physics and robotics with the University Of Louisville School Of Civil Engineering.

Genscape maverick Reid Brown’s keynote will focus on his area of software expertise - how Global Marine Tracking systems utilize spy science and combat piracy.

“This program is one of our most important,” said Manager of Public Programs and Events, Andrew Spence. “It’s about empowering youth to move forward, work hard, find their passions, and put their ideas into action. They have the aptitude -- they can do anything -- this program helps them to understand the scope of career options they have, often introduces new interests, and shows how their interests can translate into a career.”

The event begins at 8:00 AM and finishes at 3:30 PM, and will take place at Genscape’s North American Corporate Headquarters in Louisville. The registration fee of $35.00 per student includes all activities, a morning snack, lunch, and a t-shirt. Attendees should register online at KYScienceCenter.org. Additional support and participation provided by Genscape™ and the J.B. Speed School of Engineering Civil and Environmental Engineering Dept.

For more information, contact Senior Manager of External Affairs, Gil Reyes, by phone at 502-889-5600, or by email at Gil.Reyes@louisvilleky.gov.