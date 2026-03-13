Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)
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Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
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Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)
Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)
March 28 and 29
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FREE with Zoo admission or membership
Hop over for an EGGstra fun time as you meet the Easter Bunny at your Zoo. While visiting, embark on a Safari EGGventure to find our giant hidden eggs, answer some challenging questions and join in other fun activities.
For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.
Info
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Outdoor