× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)

Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)

March 28 and 29

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE with Zoo admission or membership

Hop over for an EGGstra fun time as you meet the Easter Bunny at your Zoo. While visiting, embark on a Safari EGGventure to find our giant hidden eggs, answer some challenging questions and join in other fun activities.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.