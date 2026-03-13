Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29)

March 28 and 29

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FREE with Zoo admission or membership

Hop over for an EGGstra fun time as you meet the Easter Bunny at your Zoo. While visiting, embark on a Safari EGGventure to find our giant hidden eggs, answer some challenging questions and join in other fun activities.

For more information, visit louisvillezoo.org or call 502-459-2181.

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-28 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louisville Zoo Bunny Hop (March 28-29) - 2026-03-29 10:00:00 ical