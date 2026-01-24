Louisville Zoo January Birthday Bash (Rescheduled)

Jan. 31

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rescheduled: The Louisville Zoo You’re invited to a joyful celebration at Louisville Zoo: our January Animal Birthday Bash. This celebration highlights the amazing animals who live at the Zoo that have birthdays this month.

Activities may include:

• Special Keeper Chats: Hear firsthand stories and insights from the people who care for our animals every day.

• Unique Animal Enrichment: Watch our birthday stars enjoy special treats and toys designed to engage their senses.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/