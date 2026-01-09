Louisville Zoo Job Fair 2026
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo Job Fair 2026
Louisville Zoo Job Fair 2026
Jan. 24
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on January 24 in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Zoo is seeking outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public to fill seasonal positions in various departments. Positions are available in Admissions, Animal Dept.**, Education**, Guest Services, Horticulture, Membership, Front Desk and Rides & Attractions. Candidates will receive training in their area. ** Animal and Education departments require additional requirements. The compensation for seasonal positions ranges start at $16.65 per hour. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions require applicants to be 18 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/louisville-zoo-job-fair-2026/